BENGALURU: WITH the arrest of Ayushi Aggarwal, wife of Anubhav Mittal, who masterminded possibly the biggest online scam in the country, victims are once again filled with a ray of hope of recovering their money. She was arrested in Pune on Tuesday. Nearly 5 lakh women in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were among those who got duped at the hands of the 26-year-old engineer in the Rs 3,726 crore online scam. Mittal launched Ablaze Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd in Sector 63 in Noida while at college in 2011 and plunged into it full-time in 2015. Following sluggish response in North India, he set foot in South India in April 2016. It was a kind of an online ponzi scheme wherein the public were asked to deposit specific sums and later click on links provided to their Facebook accounts after they were okayed as associates. The more amount invested, the more the number of clicks offered. The scam was busted in the first week of February 2017, following a complaint from a police officer who ended up as a victim and Mittal was arrested by a Special Task Force.

I hope to get back my money: Victim

Among those who invested huge sums in Bengaluru were Rajalakshmi (names changed on request), a senior citizen. "I am really relieved to hear about the arrest of one more person who duped us. I really hope I can get back my money, particularly since I am a pensioner." Rajalakshmi not only lost the Rs 57, 750 she invested but also a similar sum she invested on behalf of her husband. In the case of S. Sukanya, who works as a Customer Care Manager in a leading multinational firm, "the chance to make up to Rs 50k a month just by doing a part-time job was really tempting."

She concedes now that "my greed made me lose money." She also encouraged her close friend as well as a domestic worker in her family to invest Rs. 57,750 and everyone lost when the scam was busted. "I finally ended up repaying both of them because they trusted my words and invested." So, will these victims and others be reimbursed the money duped from them? Deputy Superintendent of Special Task Force, Noida, Rajeev Narayan Mishra, who led the arrest told The New Indian Express over telephone: "The court will decide upon that. Nearly Rs. 650 crore belonging to Anubhav Mittal has been frozen."