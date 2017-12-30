BENGALURU: Post-midnight on January 1, the Kannada movie ‘Lucknow to Bengaluru’ will be shot inside Metro trains after operations shut down.A couple of days ago, the production house ‘First Take Films’ shot some scenes inside trains as well as in the Baiyappanahalli and MG Road Metro stations between midnight and 3 am.

The swanky stations and trains, and the popular patronage that Namma Metro has among Bengalureans, are proving to be big plus points in making it a sought-after locale for movies and advertisements. This, in turn, is proving to be a good non-fare revenue source for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

Conceding to this aspect, BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain said, “Since 2011 when Namma Metro commenced commercial operations, we have given permission for 15 shooting units. Both advertisements and movies have been covered under it,” he said.Explaining the popularity, Jain said, “With the ever increasing footfalls and eyeballs that Metro commands, any brand will find it exciting and worth every cent to have its presence in the vicinity of Namma metro.”

Not only Kannada films, a Telugu and a Tamil film too were shot inside the underground tunnel near Cubbon Park Metro station.Asked about its impact on the revenue, the MD said, “Non-fare revenue can be a significant source of revenue for BMRCL. We will focus on maximising this potential to its fullest in the coming years, of course with necessary safeguards and measures.”Metro officials were not able to provide the exact revenue made so far through such ventures.