BENGALURU: Both the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Railways are in need of a specific parcel of land near Baiyappanahalli for creating infrastructure for their respective projects. BMRCL is keen on resolving the land issue at the earliest as this is the only portion that is yet to be acquired for the Baiyappanahalli- Whitefield Line.

BMRCL needs the nearly oneacre land to build a viaduct (the series of arches on which rail tracks are laid) near Baiyappanahalli for its Reach I line (Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield ) of Phase-II. Railways, which is planning an additional two railway lines between Whitefield and Cantonment, also is in need of this land. General Manager, Land Acquisitions Cell, BMRCL, M S Channappa Goudar, told Express, “We have submitted our land requirement and held a round of talks with the General Manager of the South Western Railway last week. Railways has responded positively.” The land belongs to RMZ Infinity on Old Madras Road, he said. “We have already taken some land behind their building for our project and require this parcel of land also. Railways has also shared its proposed project with us,” he added.

A top railway official said that the Quadrupling Project, which is aimed at creating four railway lines from Whitefield to Bengaluru City (later changed to Cantonment) was planned nearly 20 years ago. “Two railway lines are already in place. We proposed additional two lines between the two points under the Quadrupling Project. There is a crucial requirement for these additional lines to help us run long distance trains as well as suburban ones,” he said. General Manager, SWR, A K Gupta said, “BMRCL has submitted its designs to us and we are examining it.”