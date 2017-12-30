BENGALURU: THE state government will provide bus passes to spouses of retired employees of all four transport corporations. This will allow them to travel in ordinary and express buses without reservation in return for an annual fee of `500. Officers and their spouses can also travel in premium services operated by all corporations by paying 50% of the fare.

This decision was taken in a board meeting of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation based on recommendations made by the Chief Minister. In the meeting, a decision to acquire around 2 acres for a bus station in Jakkanahalli in Mandya district as well as around 1 acre for a bus station in Holakere town in Chitradurga district was also taken. KSRTC will also be introducing new Rajahamsa services to Puducherry from January 4. The fare for the same will be `410 and the bus will leave Bengaluru at 10 pm.