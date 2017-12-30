BENGALURU: Dastgir (36), who was knocked down by a speeding car driven by a drunk techie at Parappana Agrahara on Thursday evening, was the sole breadwinner of his family.His wife Tasmiya, mother of two young boys, is yet to come out of the shock of losing her husband who died when a drunk driver went berserk.

Kunal Kishore

Kunal Kishore (39), a senior software engineer in a reputed IT firm, drove his Polo car under the influence of alcohol and hit Dastgir before ramming into three two-wheelers.A biker, Jeevan Kumar, was also injured in the incident which took place on Cental Prison Road.“I have lost my husband for no fault of his. The car driver has driven my family to suffering. My two little sons still do not know that their father has passed away,” said Tasmiya (33), a homemaker.

“I was about to prepare dinner for Dastgir as he had called just ten minutes before the incident to tell me that he wanted to have some non-veg for dinner. Two days ago, we had gone on an outing and he had taken a photo along with his two sons Roshan (8), Mahin (6) and me on a scooter. On Thursday, he repeatedly called me and asked about the kids. He loved them so much. I want severe punishment for this driver for pushing my life into darkness,” she said.

Techie in Judicial custody

A senior police officer said Kishore was remanded in judicial custody after interrogation on Friday. “We have recorded his statements and medical tests also prove that he was inebriated. Since the court is considering drunken driving a serious offence, it is not easy for Kishore to get bail from the lower courts. Police have also recorded statements from the injured persons about the incident. During the interrogation, Kishore abused the police as he was drunk. His wife Sonakshi Gupta was informed of his arrest. She also did not respond to the police when they asked about his details,” the officer said.