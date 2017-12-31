BENGALURU: BJP president Amit Shah will arrive in the city on Sunday morning to review the party’s preparations for the 2018 elections.

According to a BJP leader, after landing at the Kempegowda International Airport at 10.30 am, Shah will head straight to a resort in Yelahanka, where a meeting of the party legislators and MPs will be held from 11 am onwards.

Sources said in the day-long session, the BJP leaders are likely to discuss various issues, including the progress of Parivartana Yatra and measures needed to be taken during the next phase of the yatra. The party’s Vistaraka programme, controversial remarks by its leaders that put BJP in a tight spot and also party’s strategy on the Mahadayi river water dispute will also be discussed.

BJP MLAs have been given the responsibility of overseeing the party’s election preparation in one assembly segment apart from that they represent in the Assembly. Party MPs have been given the responsibility to monitor election preparations in two Assembly segments. During Sunday’s meeting, Shah will review the work done by MLAs and MPs in the constituencies assigned to them, said a party leader.

After the Gujarat elections, Shah will now focus more on Karnataka where the party has set an ambitious target of winning 150 out of 225 Assembly segments. On Saturday, while speaking at the Parivartana Yatra in Chikakmagalur, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said he is confident of achieving Mission-150.

Union Minister and party in-charge of Karnataka Assembly elections Prakash Javadekar landed in the city on Saturday evening to attend Sunday’s meeting.