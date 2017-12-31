BENGALURU: The major fire mishap in Mumbai on Friday came as a wake-up call for the Fire and Emergency Services Department. On Saturday, fire officials conducted inspections at several pubs and bars located in highrise buildings across the city. DGP (Fire and Emergency Services) M N Reddi on Friday had instructed his officers to check the safety measures in roof-top pubs in the city and other safety aspects on the premises. With many roof-top restaurants preparing to host New Year parties, the inspections will come as a rude shock as violations may be flagged and could even lead to the establishments being shut down.

A senior fire officer said a team of fire officials, led by IGP Soumendu Mukherjee, and regional fire officers, inspected bars, pubs and restaurants on 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, MG road, Residency Road, Double Road (KH Road), Church Street, Koramangala and other areas across the city.

“The officials found a lot of safety lapses like no area set-back on the premises, no manual fire extinguishers, downcomer system and the required water sump units. A report will be submitted to the DGP, and notices issued to the owners of the establishments. Further action will be taken as per the DGP’s instruction. Some pubs and bars where more people gather might be asked to close on New Year’s eve as a precautionary measure. All RFOs will submit the report on Sunday as the inspection will continue till 11pm,” the officer said.

Speaking to Express, Mukherjee said, “We have to cover maximum possible highrises in the city before the New Year’s eve to ensure safe festivities. Based on the observation, the DGP will order further instructions.”

Meanwhile, Reddi took to Twitter to talk about the efforts of the department. “Fire Force officers are presently inspecting high rise buildings with roof top pubs/bars around the city. Illegal high rise buildings are being served notices. Fifteen days deadline given to set right the fire safety measures or face closure as per law,” he tweeted.

Bamboo scaffoldings not allowed

Experts said temporary structures carry an inherent danger of rapid spread of fire, as was the case in the Mumbai fire. With only one exit and entry point, roof-top structures make it difficult for exit in case of fire, increasing the chances of stampede and suffocation.

“From builders to owners and the civic authorities, all stakeholders must adhere to the norms laid out the revised National Building Code, last updated in 2016. The new norms specify that metal and not bamboo scaffolding should be allowed and that only flame retardant materials must be used for temporary structures,” said Suresh Sugavanam, VP and MD, UL South Asia, a global safety science company.

pubs slapped with notices

DGP (Fire and Emergency Services) M N Reddi, took to social media site Twitter with the handle BengaluruFireAudit to announce the names of popular establishments which had been issued notices as they were located in illegal highrise buildings in Koramangala and Indiranagar. The KSF&ES is empowered to act only against illegal high rise buildings which do not have a No Objection Certificate from the fire department, he said.

Notices to pubs in Koramangala

1. Barbeque Nation

2. Basil Monarch

3. Tubey Bar

4. RN Square

5. Barleyz Bar

6. Equinox Indraprastha

Orders to be issued to close these pubs in Indiranagar

1. Vapour Pub

2. PECOS Pub

3. Humming Tree

4. Sherlock’s Pub

5. Tipsy Bull

6. Escape Hotel & Spa