Women sub inspectors Prasheela (left) and Sangeetha participate in a roadshow as part of preparation for New Year’s Eve security on Saturday | Jithendra M

BENGALURU: If you are planning to head to MG Road or Brigade Road to celebrate New Year, make sure you head there with your group of friends. City police has come up with an interesting way to ensure safety of women after some women complained of being molested last year.

Men who are not accompanied by women will be directed to stay away from women in these areas. However, men and women who come in the same group will be allowed to stay together. While there are no official orders about this, the police are likely to go ahead with implementing this on Sunday night. In addition to this, 20 drone cameras will also be used to keep a close watch on stalkers.

People who drink and drive on New Year’s Eve will have a tough time escaping from the city police who have made elaborate arrangements in order to nab offenders. A massive network of CCTV cameras around central business district will monitor vehicle movements and party-goers to identify troublemakers.

Special drives by the city traffic police on all major roads as well as the closure of flyovers will help the police nab those indulging in illegal activities. The law and order police have also been roped in to check drivers for drunk driving.

Besides strict vigil, you will also have to face heavy traffic near Residency Road, MG Road. BMTC and Metro services will be available till 2am. To lure commuters heading towards the airport, BMTC announced a 10 per cent cut in the ticket price on Saturday.

Women cops take to bikes

To prevent crimes against women during the New Year celebration, two special squads headed by two women sub-inspectors Prasheela and Sangeetha will patrol on two wheelers in their jurisdiction limits. Prasheela, along with a team of women police constables, has been deployed at Marathahalli and nearby areas, while Sangeetha, will be on patrolling around HAL and Mahadevapura.

Khaki strength

2,500 cops along with 1,000 Civil Defense personnel.

1,500 CCTV cameras and 20 drone cameras

500 Hoysala patrolling vehicles and 250 Cheetah bikes.

A special team is observing the activities in social networking sites to prevent rumours