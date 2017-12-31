BENGALURU: Cities and towns around the state will soon see a different kind of canteen on their roads. With 30 federations of women’s groups preparing to launch their biggest project yet, Karnataka will soon have food trucks in major cities serving piping hot breakfast and lunch. The best part of this story — the project will be handled only by women.

The Savi Ruchi Sanchari (mobile) canteen scheme, announced in this year’s budget, is aimed at empowering women to take charge of the entire supply chain and logistics of operating a food truck. To support them a loan of `10 lakh is provided by the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC), without any interest. This is to help with the purchase of the vehicle. An EMI holiday of seven months will also ensure that the immediate stress of payments does not discourage them from going ahead with the project.

The women who will operate the food trucks will not just be cooks at the end of the day. They will have a say in what dishes are served and will also be trained in maintaining their truck should it run into minor problems. All of this training will be free of cost, according to a senior official of the KSWDC. At the backbone of this scheme are the 30 Stree Shakti groups comprising of 15 members each. The first 10 trucks are expected to hit the road in the first week of January and slowly all districts will be covered.

But the journey so far has not been easy according to Bharati Shankar, Chairperson of KSWDC. “It was difficult to convince the Stree Shakti groups. There was hesitation in considering financial improvement. But this hurdle has now been overcome.”

For Jayalakshmi, who has just started learning to drive, mornings are filled with training sessions. Next to her, a colleague is busy chalking up a list of dishes which she believes would sell the best. These dishes will then be put up for approval by a team of her group and the best ones will find their way to the menu. In order to ensure that the women go through the entire training process, two residential programmes were also held in each district.

360 Degree support

The Savi Ruchi Canteens will not have any regulatory problems and the government is working hard to ensure this. Women will receive assistance from KSWDC to procure licenses from the Transport Department as well as other government agencies which will allow them to park their vehicles in designated spots. The women will also be encouraged to partner with other groups to market homemade condiments and masalas. Government departments will also be encouraged to order food cooked by the canteens. An app to request food for small gatherings is also on the cards. The vehicles will be GPS-enabled to ensure security of the women.