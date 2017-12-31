BENGALURU: More than 100 flight schedules at the Kempegowda International Airport were disrupted on Saturday morning as dense fog cover halted operations between 4.58 am and 8.23 am. This is the third time in the past one week that operations have been disrupted due to fog.

On Saturday, 44 arrivals and 58 departures were delayed due to fog. This led to cascading delays through the mid-morning and afternoon schedules. Three flights were diverted to Chennai while one flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to low visibility.

There were eight cancellations on Saturday -- four arrivals and four departures, according to the Bangalore International Airport Ltd.

The Meteorological Department predicts foggy skies to remain till January 3. Last year as well, flight schedules had been disrupted due to fog during Christmas and New Year.