BENGALURU: A section of doctors from across the state have expressed disagreement with the National Medical Commission Bill that was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The bill proposes to replace the existing medical education regulator Medical Council of India with the established National Medical Commission (NMC). The contentions that a section of doctors have include introduction of the National Licentiate Examination to the members of the body to permitting AYUSH doctors to prescribe Alopathy medicines.

Dr H N Ravindra, state president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Karnataka, said on Saturday that the proposed NMC is a body of 25 members with a few elected representatives from the medical fraternity. With this, NMC will work bearing in mind the interest of the government.

The IMA also opined that with the central government having powers to nominate nine doctors out of 20, the state will see a setback and this will mar the autonomy of state governments.

The IMA has been opposing the introduction of National Licentiate Examination for professionals graduating from medical institutions under the purview of NMC. They questioned the need for the introduction of an additional exam for doctors to be eligible to practice besides National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Shravan Dave, Vice Chairman, National Medicos Action Council, said, “The proposed NMC draft also mentions the National Licentiate examination, which is completely illogical. When the government devalues more than 36 comprehensive exams, how can a single MCQ test determine if a medical graduate is fit to practice or not?”

Request to MPs

With the Bill slated to be discussed on Tuesday, Indian Medical Association members will approach MPs and give representations about their contentions on Sunday.