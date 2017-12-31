BENGALURU: Start your year thanking people who made your life better, and if you think they need extra support from professionals in their lives, gift them a happiness coupon. Inspiron, a psychological well-being centre that provides counselling over a cup of coffee, is starting a social media campaign. To participate in the drive, one needs to post a picture along with their loved ones, whom they want to thank on their Facebook page.

Priyanka MB, clinical psychologist and director of Inspiron, says, "The gift coupon is one counselling session. They can contact us through our social media page."

Inspiron began a year ago at

Cafe Artelier by Priyanka and Nithish Meti, with the intent to help people express themselves in an informal setting.

"We tested the concept for eight months. We held sessions in different cafes and observed more people coming back to us. The informal setting helps them talk to us without any inhibitions. It feels more comfortable to talk over a cup of coffee," says Priyanka.

The cafe is located at New Thippasandra, and people can walk in for coffee, counselling or workshops. Priyanka says, "We have seven full-time professionals and many consultants, including clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, counsellors and motivational speakers. Those who do not wish to speak to professionals, can attend workshops on music, theatre, animal assisted therapy, dance, art."

She claims that a safe space for clients is important, and hence, a confidentiality agreement is signed between the parties. "We do not reveal their identity or cases. If they do not prefer a cafe setting, we have counselling rooms too."

They offer counselling session on their online portal too. Each individual session lasts for about an hour, and costs `500 to `750.

The team claims to provide scientifically proven therapy methods. "We do a psychometric evaluation to help the person accept their past and acknowledge emotions. That helps to look for a method and holistically grow in both personal and professional life.

She says most of her clients are in their early 20s and lack ability to express themselves. They find their lives monotonous or have issues from childhood experiences.

"Many of them are working professionals who lack self esteem or suffer from identity crisis," she says, adding that it is important to spend time with yourself as lack of it may lead to depression and anxiety.

She insists that an individual needs to attend at least 10 to 12 sessions to overcome their inhibitions.

To join the drive, use these hashtags: #gratitudedrive #buddyforlife #healthyrelationshipsmatter #thankyou #youmademebetter and so on. For happiness coupons, contact on 78996 60433, 81057 09106.