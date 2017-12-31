BENGALURU: The state government this week has decided to take up on a priority basis, issues faced by safai karmacharis and has also announced a slew of measures which will help the community flourish. This will include bringing them under the ambit of a universal health scheme as well as strict implementation of measures to prevent manual scavenging.

A meeting of top state government officials chaired by the Chief Secretary on December 27 decided to take up several schemes to help safai karmacharis lead a respectable life. Employee organisations will be given credit through the Karnataka State Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation and these organisations will also receive equipment for mechanised cleaning at subsidised rates.

Another major decision

taken was implementation of a minimum wage scheme for loaders, drivers and safai karmacharis as well as the extension of social and monetary security schemes like provident funds and ESI. “Adequate supply of protective gear will be provided. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has been requested to direct all local bodies to provide these safety equipment without fail,” a statement from the Chief Secretary’s office stated.

In order to ensure proper staff strength, the government will relook the present ratio of 1 safai karmachari to 700 people. This will help take some of the work load off the workers, officials said.