Pleasant, Grim, Anger, Twists.. the state saw it all in 2017. Here is a look at some of the best photographs Express captured through its lens

Pleasant

Much-awaited Indira Canteens launched

A day after Independence day, Bengalureans got a treat as 101 Indira Canteens, run by the government providing tasty and affordable meals, were launched across the city. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is seen in the picture eating one of the first meals served from the Canteens

Army men break own record

The Indian Army ‘Tornadoes’ motorcycle display team of the Army Service Corps created a new world record when 58 men mounted a single 500 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle and rode it for a distance of 1200 meters at the Air Force Station Yelahanka

Vidhana Soudha celebrates diamond jubilee

The state’s seat of power, the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, turned 60 this year and the government organised a massive celebration in October, to mark the occasion. This included cultural programmes on the steps of the Soudha as well as a function to honour the three Chief Ministers who were instrumental in conceptualising, designing, constructing and dedicating the Vidhana Soudha as the state secretariat

Phase 1 of Namma Metro completed

In June this year, the long delayed south line of Namma Metro was finally thrown open to the public. A highlight of the opening was the inauguration of the green line section of the Kempegowda Metro station. In the picture, the green line train is seen chugging into South Bengaluru for the first time

Grim

Bengaluru’s No. 1 public enemy

Potholes on almost all city roads resulted in several broken backs, damaged vehicles and in many cases, lost lives as well, this year as the civic agencies failed miserably in their fight against potholes. With no relief in sight, several residents took to decorating massive potholes in their areas in order to draw the attention of authorities as well as motorists. In the picture a girl can be seen walking through a water-filled pothole

Journalist gunned down

Indira Lankesh, mother of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, grieves her loss. Gauri’s murder enraged the entire nation and led to protests across the country. Gauri, who was shot dead by unknown assailants outside her house in Rajarajeshwarinagar, was another name added to a list of unsolved murders including

M M Kalaburagi, Gobind Pansare and others.

Man made disaster

The worst disaster to have struck the state’s forest cover this year, the fire in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in February ravaged more than 1000 hectares of forest land. The worst part, officials confirmed that the initial fire was sparked by humans

Rains return to haunt Bengaluru

The water flooding menace just refuses to go away. This year as well, several roads and low-lying areas were inundated when the rains came. This year however, the decision by a few residents of Koramangala 4th block to buy rescue boats to ensure they don’t get stranded took the issue to the international stage

Miracle baby succumbs to injuries

The collapse of a building in Ejipura and the miraculous rescue of a 3-year-old baby captured the hearts of the entire city and beyond. Sanjana, who was pulled out of the rubble of her collapsed home, however, did not survive and died in a hospital a few days later. She had been pulled out three hours after a suspected cylinder blast brought down a part of the building and took the lives of her parents

Anger

A massive show of strength

This year saw the rise of the demand for an independent religion status for ‘Lingayat Dharma’ which led to massive congregations of supporters across several rallies in the state. The issue was soon politicised and led to differences between religious heads and community leaders as well. In this picture we can see supporters attending a Lingayat convention which was held in Hubbali in October

Fed up of unkept promises

In March this year, thousands of Anganwadi workers took to the streets demanding a hike in their salaries from C6,000 to C10,000. Though the protests recieved attention from several political leaders and was discussed in the state assembly, workers were forced to spend the nights on the streets for their voices to be heard. In this pic, a worker can be seen in a moment of anguish during the protest

Furore over KPMEA

Thousands of doctors across the state went on a protest against the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (amendment) Bill, 2017. Doctors alleged that the terms of the amendment Bill were draconian in nature and would hurt the interests of both patients and doctors. The strike led to treatment at most private hospitals being stalled and several deaths before it was called off. A watered down bill was passed at the Belagavi Legislative Session

Twists

Band of brothers no more

In a bizzare case of a past friendship gone wrong, the police picked up journalist Ravi Belagere on charges of plotting to kill his former colleague and one-time friend Suneel Heggaravalli. Belagere, who has several health issues, was subjected to a lengthy interrogation by the police and Heggaravalli even claimed that Belagere had managed to call him while in police custody! Seen in the picture is Belagere being taken into police custody

One cop blames another

DIG Prisons D Roopa filed a report in which she accused her boss, DGP Prisons Sathyanarayana Rao of accepting a bribe of C2 crore to provide special facilities to some convicts housed in the Parappana Agrahara central jail. The tussle between the two senior officers, which went public resulted in a lot of media attention on both of them as well as the Central Jail. She was later shunted out as Commissioner for road safety

Cycling to make a point

Senior KAS officer K Mathai, who has alleged that he was targetted by senior IAS officers for his efforts to highlight instances of corruption over the years, took to cycling to work this year in protest as he alleged that his vehicle bills had not been cleared for more than 10 months leading to the loss of his official vehicle. In this picture we can see Mathai cycling to work to his office in MS building in city

State gets women power

The elevation of IAS officer K Ratna Prabha to the post of Chief Secretary, along with the promotion of Neelamani N Raju to the post of Director-General and Inspector General of Police resulted in a unique situation for the state with two of its top bureaucratic posts being held by women. In this picture, Ratna Prabha can be seen taking charge

PHOTOS: Vinod Kumar T, Nagesh Polali, nagaraja gadekal, Pushkar V, udayshankar s, Hemanth D, jithendra m