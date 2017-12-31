BENGALURU: Chikkaballapur police have banned entry to Nandi Hills, Avala Hills, and Gudibande during New Year’s Eve. Chikkaballapura Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy said, “The decision has been taken to prevent any untoward incidents.

Entry to Nandi Hills and other tourist spots will be stopped from 4 pm on December 31 to 8 am on January 1. Additional forces have been deployed in check-posts and more policemen deputed on the road leading to Nandi Hills from Bengaluru.”

Another officer said this has been the norm for three years following reports of illegal activities, heavy traffic jam, reckless driving by motorists under the influence of alcohol and other safety issues. “Usually no tourists are allowed to the hills after 6 pm due to safety issues. About 2,000 people visit and more than 1,000 vehicles ply to Nandi Hills during the weekend. But for New Year, the crowd is three or four times more. Also, it is difficult to handle drunk drivers. They attend nature’s call in open areas and cause nuisance. So, we are not allowing any one or any vehicle,” a police officer said.

“Barricades will be put on Bettada Cross. We also put up banners on Doddaballapura Main Road to alert those planning to come to the hills to celebrate New Year,” the officer added.