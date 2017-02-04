Bengaluru hookah bars illegal if they don’t follow COTPA: Panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the High Court gave a month’s time to hookah bars in the city to respond to BBMP’s show-cause notice for allegedly having violated sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the state’s high-power committee on tobacco control has published an open letter elucidating COTPA clauses that make hookah bars illegal unless they follow the letter of the law.

In December last year, in a surprise raid conducted by members of the BBMP standing committee on health, six illegal hookah bars were shut down. Three hookah bars on M G Road and two in Indiranagar were shut down, and were fined Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The High Court recently ruled that while no separate licences were required to run hookah bars, provisions of COTPA pertaining to hookah bars were to be followed.

Moreover, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its recent monthly meet witnessed a high decibel debate over hookah bars thriving illegally in the city. Corporators, cutting across party lines, have demanded shutting down of 600 hookah bars.

In the open letter, Dr Vishal Rao U S, member of the committee on tobacco control, said, “Consumption of hookah in public places such as restaurants is illegal and punishable as per Sections 4, 5, 6, 7 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. A recent government order from the Urban Development Department mandated that all cafes, eateries, bars and restaurants should comply with COTPA sections as part of trade licence provided by the corporation. Sadly, many hookah bars operating in the city are not complying with these rules, and the same makes the licence holder liable for suspension or cancellation.”

The letter went on to explain the sections of COTPA.