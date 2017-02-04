Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru hookah bars illegal if they don’t follow COTPA: Panel

The state’s high-power committee on tobacco control has published an open letter elucidating COTPA clauses that make hookah bars illegal unless they follow the letter of the law.

Published: 04th February 2017 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2017 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the High Court gave a month’s time to hookah bars in the city to respond to BBMP’s show-cause notice for allegedly having violated sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the state’s high-power committee on tobacco control has published an open letter elucidating COTPA clauses that make hookah bars illegal unless they follow the letter of the law.

In December last year, in a surprise raid conducted by members of the BBMP standing committee on health, six illegal hookah bars were shut down. Three hookah bars on M G Road and two in Indiranagar were shut down, and were fined Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The High Court recently ruled that while no separate licences were required to run hookah bars, provisions of COTPA pertaining to hookah bars were to be followed.

Moreover, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its recent monthly meet witnessed a high decibel debate over hookah bars thriving illegally in the city. Corporators, cutting across party lines, have demanded shutting down of 600 hookah bars.

In the open letter, Dr Vishal Rao U S, member of the committee on tobacco control, said, “Consumption of hookah in public places such as restaurants is illegal and punishable as per Sections 4, 5, 6, 7 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. A recent government order from the Urban Development Department mandated that all cafes, eateries, bars and restaurants should comply with COTPA sections as part of trade licence provided by the corporation. Sadly, many hookah bars operating in the city are not complying with these rules, and the same makes the licence holder liable for suspension or cancellation.”

The letter went on to explain the sections of COTPA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp