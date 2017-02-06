‘Travelled villages to screen movie’

Ramzauva Chhakchhuak By

BENGALURU:Not many people recognise Pradip Kurbah, director of the National award winning feature film in Khasi, ‘Onaatah: Of the Earth.’ He is from the small town of Shillong in the Northeast where making movies is not a viable investment option or a common way to make one’s living. Pradip however has soldiered on and has managed to make a name for himself.

(L-R) Directors Pradip Kurbah from Shillong, Bobby Sarma Baruah from Assam and Prashant Rosaily from Sikkim  Pushkar V

Onaatah won the National Award in 2016 and is a tale of a rape victim who refuses to surrender to societal attitudes. Set in various locations in the picturesque countryside of Meghalaya, the film captures the victim’s journey towards self discovery and explores various emotions and relationships.

Kurbah’s passion for his art can be gauged by the fact that after Onaatah was made, he travelled from one village to another in his home state, screening his movies on a mobile projector.

One reason for this was to take his movie to the widest audience possible and the other was to try and recover the cost of the movie. Speaking at a session titled ‘Unsung Incredible India” at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) on Monday, Kurbah highlighted his struggles. “The movie was made in a budget of `27 lakh and within a short span of 18 days. There are only three theaters in my town,” he says. While the movie was eventually made around `44 lakh most of the profit went to the theatres that screened the movie.

Talking about precautions taken for the marketing of his movie, he says that he made sure his movie did not clash with big films.

“During IPL there are no big films that release. I also try and make sure that my movie was not released during say an Eid when a star like Salman Khan usually has a movie release.” Taking movies to neighbouring states is also a challenge considering the language differences. “I did not dub the movie in other languages because th essence would be lost,” he says. Despite all these problems, Kurbah says that he does not take it negatively. It all adds up when people ‘get’ his movie. “There was a lady in Guwahati who after the movie screening came and hugged me and said how touched she was,” he says.

“A fest like the BIFFES is one avenue where movies such as Onaatah gets a way to be showcased to wider audiences, he adds.