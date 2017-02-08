How to skyrocket your company’s growth?

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Rajeev Tamhankar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We have previously discussed the importance of founders. In today’s article, we will talk about what roles should these founders play to skyrocket their startup’s growth. What we are discussing today is also the single biggest secret to exponential startup success.


What is exponential success? Rapid growth and lineup of important accomplishments back-to-back that boost your startup’s metrics. Why was Game of Thrones so popular? it had jaw-dropping moment one after the other. 


A startup has to be similar. Your startup needs to deliver a jaw-dropping accomplishment back-to-back. But is it possible?


The single biggest secret to a startup’s exponential growth is that employees work for the present while the founders work for the future. This is a thumb rule that you should check to keep yourself on track.

Don’t get trapped in day to day operations
A startup operation has lot of repetitive steps. Most founders try to do everything by themselves to reduce costs. 


This, in turn, ends up exhausting their work time and they get trapped into daily operational issues. 
A startup needs lots of firefighting and immediate problem solving. But if a founder is just involved in firefighting to save overhead costs, he will never be able to concentrate on the future and build partnerships and relationships that will help skyrocket the startup’s success. 


Most of the founders fall in this trap of solving daily issues in a startup. This in turn prevents them from building the future. How does one gets saved from falling in this trap? Simple! Hire a mini CEO - or let’s call him Chief of Staff. Let this person run your day to day operations. You should instead focus on the future - on building strategic partnerships or products that will benefit your startup in future. 


If you get caught in day-to-day ops, who will write the future for you?
 Even your best employees might not understand your startup as personally as you do. 


And thus if you put any of your employees in-charge of carving your way to the future, you are likely to meet failures. Figure out what your focus for this quarter is. Is it the reach?

Is it traffic to your website? Is it profit? Whatever it is, focus your time in that direction. Just remember – the future is built today! 
(The writer is the founder of TBS Planet Augmented Reality Comics and tweets @rajeevtamhankar)

