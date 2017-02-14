City skies come alive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:For the next five days, fighter jets and formation flying teams will set the skies abuzz with their gravity-defying stunts while representatives from Indian and foreign firms hard sell their products. The 11th edition of the biggest aerospace exposition in the country will start on Tuesday.

Soon after Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar formally inaugurates the show, the firms vying for defence deals from the Indian Armed Forces and international tie-ups will showcase their products and capabilities. Fighter jets like Gripen from Saab, Rafale from Dassault and Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) will roar over Yelahanka and display their prowess. Spectators will be spellbound with Hawks flown in formation by Surya Kiran and Advanced Light Helicopters by Sarang.

For the first time, a Chinese delegation consisting of five officials from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force will participate in the air show. Defence Minister from the UK, a high-level delegation from the US and senior officials from many other countries will be there at the show as well.

On Monday, defence firms that are exhibiting their products including aircraft, missiles and other systems were busy giving final touches to their stalls, while pilots and air crew checked the systems to prepare for the five-day show.

The other significant aspect of the show is heightened security cover. The Air Force Station in Yelahanka, which is among the most active airbases in IAF, has always had high security. That has been increased significantly for the show. Officials in the know of the security arrangements said state and central agencies will not take any chance as the number of aircraft from the US, the UK, Russia, Israel and France, apart from IAF, will all be in one place. With thousands of people visiting the show every day, it is certainly a challenge for the security agencies. This is the reason why they check the identity of visitors at many places before letting them inside the exhibition area or near the aircraft, the official said.