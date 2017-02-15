BENGALURU:The first version of the Airborne Early Warning and Control system (AEW&CS) was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the inaugural day of Aero India 2017 on Tuesday.

AEW&CS, popularly known as AWACS, was developed by Centre for Airborne Systems in Bengaluru and ‘Nethra’. It was handed over to IAF Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa in the presence of Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. The system has been integrated on Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft. The aircraft has undergone all weather and environmental trials and has been accepted by the IAF for induction, a statement by Ministry said.

The Defence Ministry will get six more upgraded high potency flying AEW&CS that will be mounted on Airbus 330 planes. Manohar Parrikar said, “The Airbus 330 has been identified and has been finalised. This will be in action in upcoming years. We are looking for more efficient radars with 360 degrees horizon coverage.”