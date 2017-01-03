Home Cities Bengaluru

Kidwai performs 53 procedures with the new robotic surgical system

A city-based onco-surgeon who did not want to be named, expressed his reservations about robotic surgery. 

Published: 03rd January 2017 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2017 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The da Vinci Xi, a robotic surgical system, is one of the latest additions to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology’s hi-tech gadgetry, and the hospital has performed 53 procedures after acquiring it. 

The equipment costs Rs 16.5 crore and the hospital is the only one in the state to have the advanced version. Private hospitals have older versions like the da Vinci Si surgical system.

The da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system
at the Kidwai Institute of Oncology

The advantages of robotic surgery include patient comfort, smaller incisions, lesser risk for infection, surgical accuracy, better accessibility and faster recovery although the patient is kept under anaesthesia twice as long as it is in traditional procedures. However, for 18,000 new cancer patients that Kidwai sees annually and at least 2.5 to 3 lakh patients who come for the follow-up, the good news is, if they are being operated upon with this new equipment, it is not coming at an additional cost. 

“It is the consumables and disposables that add to the procedure’s cost. In robotic surgery, each consumable costs at least `70,000. For the first two years, we are getting around 200 consumables for free and hence no cost is being levied on the patient. After two years, we will write to SAST (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust that runs the state’s medical insurance schemes for the poor) to cover robotic surgery procedures and look for donations as well,” said Dr Krishnamurthy, head of surgery at Kidwai.

Also, da Vinci Xi would not require any expenditure on maintenance in the first two years but later it would cost Rs 80 lakh annually. This has to be borne by the institute just like how Rs 4.5 crore of the cost of da Vinci Xi was borne by it (Rs 12 crore was given by the Centre). The equipment can be used to operate rectal cancer, stomach cancer, perform hysterectomies, cancer of the oesophagus, abdomen and thorax. 

“Head and neck cancer cannot be operated by this equipment yet. Currently, six surgeons at Kidwai are trained to operate with da Vinci Xi,” he said. 

The equipment has a surgeon console, image processing equipment, endowrist instruments, surgical arm cart and hi-resolution 3-D endoscope.

A city-based onco-surgeon who did not want to be named, expressed his reservations about robotic surgery. 

“The learning curve is great with robotics and indications are currently limited. Surgeons can be trained in a week. But, a conventional hysterectomy, which takes one-and-a-half hours, may take up to eight hours in robotic surgery in initial period with steep learning curve. Studies done so far does not prove the superiority of robotic procedure over conventional techniques for risk reduction or improved survival.

Specific studies on quality of life advantage versus cost benefits have not been done so far in Indian scenarios. These factors may need to be considered,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp