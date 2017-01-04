Home Cities Bengaluru

Another Bengaluru shocker: Two bikers molest woman, four detained by police

The girl, who had just gotten off from an auto, barely a few meters from her house, was blocked by two men on a scooter.

Published: 04th January 2017 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2017 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Molestation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: Banaswadi police have registered a suo moto case against unknown miscreants who groped a woman in Bengaluru on New Year's night. 

According to police, the incident took place near Kullappa circle on 5th main road near Kammanahalli around 2.30 am on January 1.

UPDATE:

3:37 pm: 4 detained by police based on CCTV footages

The girl, who had just gotten off from an auto, barely a few meters from her house, was blocked by two men on a scooter. One of the men then got off the vehicle, caught hold of the girl and then molested her.

The police said that CCTV footage revealed that the woman who came in an auto was heading towards her residence. Two men who came on a two wheeler stopped her and one of them groped and forcefully hugged her. Later, the woman was pushed away, before the accused fled from the spot. 

WATCH VIDEO:

The disturbing visuals continue for some time after which the man can be seen dragging her towards the scooter. The two men can be seen molesting her. And then the rider of the scooter hurls the girl away and the two flee the spot.

TV reports also suggest that few of the onlookers did not react to the situation nor did they come to the rescue of the girl. Though the veracity of these claims is yet to be confirmed.

Though no official complaint was filed in this regard, police filed a suo moto case and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Also read: Police file FIR in Bengaluru mass molestation case; probe continues

The chilling footage brings back the focus on the mass molestation that took place in Bengaluru and the issue of women’s safety in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Molestation Bemgaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp