Another Bengaluru shocker: Two bikers molest woman, four detained by police

BENGALURU: Banaswadi police have registered a suo moto case against unknown miscreants who groped a woman in Bengaluru on New Year's night.

According to police, the incident took place near Kullappa circle on 5th main road near Kammanahalli around 2.30 am on January 1.

Parents of the detained stage protest saying that their children are wrongly picked up by police

3:37 pm: 4 detained by police based on CCTV footages

The girl, who had just gotten off from an auto, barely a few meters from her house, was blocked by two men on a scooter. One of the men then got off the vehicle, caught hold of the girl and then molested her.

The police said that CCTV footage revealed that the woman who came in an auto was heading towards her residence. Two men who came on a two wheeler stopped her and one of them groped and forcefully hugged her. Later, the woman was pushed away, before the accused fled from the spot.

The disturbing visuals continue for some time after which the man can be seen dragging her towards the scooter. The two men can be seen molesting her. And then the rider of the scooter hurls the girl away and the two flee the spot.

TV reports also suggest that few of the onlookers did not react to the situation nor did they come to the rescue of the girl. Though the veracity of these claims is yet to be confirmed.

Though no official complaint was filed in this regard, police filed a suo moto case and efforts are on to nab the accused.

The chilling footage brings back the focus on the mass molestation that took place in Bengaluru and the issue of women’s safety in the city.