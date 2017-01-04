Wool-ball holder from baby food tin

Radhika MB By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a challenge these days to avoid food storage containers. The best thing you can do as a conscious user is to prolong their life by repurposing containers. What better than to make it useful for the warm and cozy woollens that you knit or crochet during this winter? Here’a a tutorial on how to make a wool holder.

Materials: old fabric to wrap the container, scissors, wool, knife, sequins and embellishments such as ribbons, glitter glue, glue and decorative thread and sandpaper Method

Apply craft glue to the outer surface of the tin after washing it and drying it thoroughly. Let this dry. This layer will help the fabric stick better. The option otherwise is to sand the surface and roughen it up.

Using a piece of household cardboard, wrap the tin with fabric. Depending on the size that you have, cut it to fit the height of the tin and glue it. Towards the end, apply more glue for the fabric ends to stick well. You will notice dark patches because of the glue. Do not fret. It will dry up in due course of time.

You need not wait for it to dry, to fix the sequins. I had embellishments for embroidery and used them up.

It helped that the tin’s lid was a beautiful golden hue and the fabric had a running zari or golden colour in its centre.

Leave this to dry. Take the lid, wipe it up and use a small knife or pair of scissors to poke a hole. Make the hole consistent by rotating the sharp end of the knife or scissors.

You can fix the lid on the box or container to check. Bring out the ball of wool and insert it into the lid. You can use more wool balls depending on the size of the container. You will notice smudges in these photographs, where the cloth has been glued. It’s a matter of few hours and it dries up. Worry not. The repurposed container for wool is ready.