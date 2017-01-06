Government rolls out two new EPF schemes 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To incentivise employers and employees to come under the provisions of the Employees’ Provident Fund Act, the Union government has launched two schemes.

As per the scheme, employers can disclose details of non-enrolled employees. The establishments which are not covered under the EPF Act can also avail the benefits of this schemes.

Eligible employees who have been denied the EPF benefits can now be retrospectively enrolled to the EPF schemes.

All employers are requested to contact the nearest EPF offices/commissioners to get more details about the schemes.