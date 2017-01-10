Home Cities Bengaluru

CAT toppers did not burn the midnight oil

It’s not all about putting in many hours or attending coaching classes, say CAT toppers from the city.

Published: 10th January 2017 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2017 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT’s not all about putting in many hours or attending coaching classes, say CAT toppers from the city. None of the 99.9 percentilers Express spoke to took regular classes, and all of them were also working while preparing for CAT.

Anurag Nandi 24, who works for a consultancy firm in the city, got a percentile of 99.95 in what was his third attempt. Even last year, Anurag had got a percentile of 99.15 - a score most people would have settled happily for, but not Anurag.

“I got calls from all the IIMs except the top three. So I decided to try another time,” said the native of Kolkata.

Anurag said though he had enrolled for weekend classes, he could not attend them regularly due to his hectic work schedule. Most of his preparation was done only in the two-three weeks before the test
For Shiv Raj, who scored 99.94 percentile solved 30 mock tests of a private coaching institute in the three months of preparation before the exam. He solved 15 of them in November itself.

Hailing from Agra, Shiv said as he works at United Health Group, a US-based healthcare firm, his whole preparation consisted only of 2-2.5 hours of study a day on weekdays, and solving two mock tests over the weekends. Shiv did not attend any coaching classes before the exam.

Shrikanth K 23, is another person who neither attended coaching classes nor studied for too many hours a day. The Mangaluru native said being tense affected his performance last year, when he got 94 percentile. And this time too, he said he encountered problems in the form of low screen resolution and delay in the test time. And yet, now he awaits calls from the top IIMs, with a score of 99.93 percentile. Shrikanth works at a business intelligence firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp