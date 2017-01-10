CAT toppers did not burn the midnight oil

Tushar Kaushik By

BENGALURU: IT’s not all about putting in many hours or attending coaching classes, say CAT toppers from the city. None of the 99.9 percentilers Express spoke to took regular classes, and all of them were also working while preparing for CAT.

Anurag Nandi 24, who works for a consultancy firm in the city, got a percentile of 99.95 in what was his third attempt. Even last year, Anurag had got a percentile of 99.15 - a score most people would have settled happily for, but not Anurag.

“I got calls from all the IIMs except the top three. So I decided to try another time,” said the native of Kolkata.

Anurag said though he had enrolled for weekend classes, he could not attend them regularly due to his hectic work schedule. Most of his preparation was done only in the two-three weeks before the test

For Shiv Raj, who scored 99.94 percentile solved 30 mock tests of a private coaching institute in the three months of preparation before the exam. He solved 15 of them in November itself.

Hailing from Agra, Shiv said as he works at United Health Group, a US-based healthcare firm, his whole preparation consisted only of 2-2.5 hours of study a day on weekdays, and solving two mock tests over the weekends. Shiv did not attend any coaching classes before the exam.

Shrikanth K 23, is another person who neither attended coaching classes nor studied for too many hours a day. The Mangaluru native said being tense affected his performance last year, when he got 94 percentile. And this time too, he said he encountered problems in the form of low screen resolution and delay in the test time. And yet, now he awaits calls from the top IIMs, with a score of 99.93 percentile. Shrikanth works at a business intelligence firm.