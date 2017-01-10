Home Cities Bengaluru

Two arrested in Bengaluru for misbehaving with women on New Year Eve

The accused have been identified as Shivaraju and his friend, Bharath. Both are residents of Richmond Town.

Molestation

For representational purpose | PTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police have arrested two men including a driver on the charges of misbehaving with women at Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) premises during New Year celebrations. 
 
The complainant, who is said to be the wife of an officer of the commercial tax department, was attending a New Year party along with the family when the incident occurred. The officer blamed the association staff and security for helping the two men who misbehaved with the woman instead of protecting her. 
 
In the complaint, the officer alleged that a group of drunk men partying inside tried to take selfie with a 36-year-old woman and misbehaved with her and other women.

“A special team has been formed to nab other accused and we have clues of them after examining CCTV footage,” a police officer said. 

Cubbon Park

