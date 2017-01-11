Watch a series that travels beyond stereotypes

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the film producer Ruchi Bhimani happened to meet a blind person online in August last year, it changed her outlook on disability.

She says, “I did not know he was blind. He loved cycling, watching films and reading books. Later, I came to know that he is blind when I went through his Facebook profile. I was amazed that his disability does not hold him back.”

Ruchi who has worked in films such as Ship of Thesus, Kai Po Che, An Insignificant Man, also attended the International Film Festival for the Persons with Disabilities to research into the subject more.

Faraz Ansari and Ruchi Bhimani

Travel Breaks Barriers

When Ruchi started her own company, she decided to work on something that would change the society for the better. “Travel breaks the barriers,” she says. Ruchi is now working on a web series Turning Wheels, a travel series with persons with disabilities.

Directed by Faraz Ansari, the series will have six episodes. Faraz, who has worked in films such as Stanley ka Dabba and Gippi, says, “The episodes will have different locations. We would be travelling from Delhi to Goa but not in a linear way. Every episode will have a new location. It will be an interesting and engaging series, showing that people with disability can also travel. It will have adventure, shopping and also food. Hopefully, also paragliding and river rafting.”

The team also was enrolled for an inclusive adventure trip in Hrishikesh, organised by Planet Abled.

Faraz adds, “It was a wonderful and enriching experience. It changed us from within. I also met a blind person at Taj Mahal. With his hand lifted in the air, he could feel the outline of Taj Mahal when the breeze would pass through his hands. The breeze was blowing from Yamuna river towards the monument.”

The team also interacted with many communities working towards the people with disabilities.

Faraz says, “The series celebrates life. It helps you follow your dreams,” adding that people with disability do not look at themselves as lesser than others in any way.

Thrilling Experiences

Bhupendra Tripathi, a visually challenged person who will be featured in the series, says that travel is life. “Travel gives wings to your dreams. I always wanted to travel.”

He says more than physical barriers, it is the mental barriers like stereotypes that bother him.

“When I told my friends that I wanted to go to Ujjain for Kumbh Mela last year, they laughed and mocked me,” says Bhupendra. “They asked if I forgot that I am blind and suggested that I keep away from such crowded places. I paid no heed and attended in fact two kumbh melas, one in Ujjain and the other in Kumbakonam. I felt like I was on top of the world and I conquered the Mount Everest.”

The 35-year-old manager with RBI, Ahmedabad, adds, “It was challenging and risky, I was scared of the stampede. But it was also thrilling. If I can attend two Kumbh Melas, I can visit any place on this planet.”

The series will portray people with different disabilities. The makers chose web series for its wider reach and the freedom it provides in terms of creativity and budget.

Looking for Allies

Ruchi says, “We will ally with someone who has skills in working with disability and travel, especially travel advisors since we are not familiar with the details.” The team is crowdfunding for the project on the online platform wishberry. The target is to raise Rs 18 lakhs.

They have received more than Rs 1.8 lakhs. Ruchi says, “Crowdfunding is a good way to involve people who feel invested in the cause.” If you would like to contribute, you may visit wishberry.in/campaign/turning-wheels-an-epic- roadtrip.