BENGALURU: Vociferous demands from the public greeted BDA’s first public consultation on Thursday at Bommanahalli in connection with its draft of the Revised Master Plan 2031.

Over 400 members of the public were in attendance at Kalyani Kala Mandir, the venue for discussion on the plan’s proposed draft.

According to a top BDA official, “Many demanded that we ready a plan by fixing the city’s proposed population as Rs 1.5 crore. In our draft plan, we had approximately taken Rs 2 crore as the expected population.”

Many who had gathered were keen that we calculate Rs 1.5 crore as the population under BDA jurisdiction and the rest falling under Bangalore Metropolitan Regional Development Authority’s jurisdiction.

“Some members insisted we hold a public consultation in each of the 198 wards under BBMP and not just at the zonal level,” he said.

Another official said a few called upon BDA to ensure improvement of road conditions, water supply and sanitation facilities rather than make big plans.

Offficials of BBMP, BMRCL, BMRDA and BWSSB were present during the discussion. The second public consultation meet will be held at Rajaji Nagar RTO complex on Friday afternoon between 3 pm and 5 pm.