Karnataka Tamil youth express solidarity with Jallikattu protestors across the border

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly a thousand Tamils from various parts of the city staged a demonstration in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru in support of Jallikattu on Thursday evening.

Armed with posters and banners, the protestors — mostly techies and students — raised slogans against PETA and the Central government for not taking steps to hold Jallikattu during the one hour demonstration from 4pm.

Similar to the protests in various places in Tamil Nadu, there were no leaders or organisations that led the demonstration in the city. Most people came to know about the demonstration through various social networking sites including Facebook and Whatsapp. They turned up wearing black as instructed on the social media invites.

“Jallikattu is part of our Tamil tradition and Pongal. We are here to express our solidarity with those who are protesting in various parts of Tamil Nadu for Jallikattu” said Senthil Kumar, a techie who came to the demonstration from Koramangala.

“We also have decided to continue the peaceful protests in the coming days. We are in touch with like-minded people through social networking sites. Several Kannada youngsters also joined the protest against the ban” he said.

Many young women were also present at the demonstration in front of Town Hall holding placards. “We all love animals but we are here to uphold and protect our culture and tradition. The ban on Jallikattu will make the native breeds extinct over a period of a time. We suspect an international conspiracy to wipe out native breeds of bulls” said Swanthi K, a student.

The protest against the ban on Jallikattu in the city is also backed by several pro-Tamil organisations including May 17 movement and Bangalore Tamil Sangam (BTS).

BTS president T G Damodaran said they are set to conduct a rally at 10:30am on Sunday near Thiruvalluvar statue in Ulsoor. “We are also joining the youngsters for this cause. The protest was peaceful and didn’t affect vehicular movements”.