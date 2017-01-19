Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Tamil youth express solidarity with Jallikattu protestors across the border

Most people came to know about the demonstration through various social networking sites including Facebook and Whatsapp.  They turned up wearing black as instructed on the social media invites.

Published: 19th January 2017 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2017 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

People gather in large numbers to supporti Jallikattu in Bengaluru on Thursday. (EPS | Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly a thousand Tamils from various parts of the city staged a demonstration in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru in support of Jallikattu on Thursday evening.

Armed with posters and banners, the protestors — mostly techies and students — raised slogans against PETA and the Central government for not taking steps to hold Jallikattu during the one hour demonstration from 4pm.

Similar to the protests in various places in Tamil Nadu, there were no leaders or organisations that led the demonstration in the city. Most people came to know about the demonstration through various social networking sites including Facebook and Whatsapp.  They turned up wearing black as instructed on the social media invites.

“Jallikattu is part of our Tamil tradition and Pongal. We are here to express our solidarity with those who are protesting in various parts of Tamil Nadu for Jallikattu” said Senthil Kumar, a techie who came to the demonstration from Koramangala.

“We also have decided to continue the peaceful protests in the coming days. We are in touch with like-minded people through social networking sites. Several Kannada youngsters also joined the protest against the ban” he said. 

Many young women were also present at the demonstration in front of Town Hall holding placards. “We all love animals but we are here to uphold and protect our culture and tradition. The ban on Jallikattu will make the native breeds extinct over a period of a time. We suspect an international conspiracy to wipe out native breeds of bulls” said Swanthi K, a student.

The protest against the ban on Jallikattu in the city is also backed by several pro-Tamil organisations including May 17 movement and Bangalore Tamil Sangam (BTS).

BTS president T G Damodaran said they are set to conduct a rally at 10:30am on Sunday near Thiruvalluvar statue in Ulsoor. “We are also joining the youngsters for this cause. The protest was peaceful and didn’t affect vehicular movements”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Jallikattu protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp