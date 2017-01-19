Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic comes to a halt as Congress members protest demonetisation in Bengaluru

Congress leaders and party workers staged a protest rally from Freedom Park to the RBI office on Nrupatunga Road against the government's demonitisation drive.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders and party workers staged a protest rally from Freedom Park to the RBI office on Nrupatunga Road against the government’s demonetisation drive bringing the traffic to a half for more than two hours near the KR Circle in the garden city.

The protest was supposed to start at 11 am at Freedom Park, followed by rally on Seshadri road to reach the RBI office on Nrupatunga Road via KR Circle. The traffic came to a halt around Sheshadri road, Palace road, Ambedkar road as well as Nrupatunga road for more than two hours. Couple of ambulances coming from Sheshadri road and Palace road were also struck in the traffic jam.

Prominent Congress leaders including former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan, KPCC President G Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundu Rao, N A Haris, H M Revanna, former mayor Manjunath Reddy and others were present at the protest.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the demonetisation drive, home minister and KPCC president G Parameshwara pointed out that the note ban has made people struggle to find Rs 100 notes that take care of the basic necessities.

He also indicated that many small vendors are returning to their village owing to dull business post the demonetisation drive. "What will they do at their village when they can’t even do farming there?'' he questioned.

The leaders and workers were supposed to gherao the RBI office against the government's decision of scrapping the currency notes of Rs500 and Rs1000. However, they were detained near the Maharani college. A few leaders and several workers were taken into custody but were released later.
 

