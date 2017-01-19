BENGALURU: Two persons, including a foreign national, have been arrested after a woman filed a complaint of sexual assault.

The arrested have been identified as Ricky (34) and Ayub (26), residents of Richmond Town. Ayub is a Yemen national. The 24-year-old alleged victim, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, is a BPO employee. Ricky is a software professional while Ayub is a student of computer science in a private college.

According to police, the woman was with her friends Ricky and Ayub at a pub on Brigade Road on January 13 where they drank and danced together. She later created a scene in an inebriated state, by trying to assault pub staff. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras at the pub, also showed Ricky and Ayub taking her out after midnight.

The three went around in Ayub’s car till 3 am, as Ricky claimed they did not know the woman’s new address. They later took her to a place where she had formerly stayed with a friend in Kammanahalli.

They claimed to police that they dropped the woman near the friend’s house and left as she began shouting. The woman slept at her friend’s place till 2 pm on January 14. Later she went to her residence in JP Nagar. The next morning, she found several bruises and injuries on the lower part of her body.

Suspecting that she had been sexually assaulted, she approached Basavanagudi women’s police station. Based on the details, police arrested Ayub and Ricky on January 16.

Police sources said, “Even the woman doesn’t know how she suffered injuries, especially on her private parts. They look like burn marks. The two men also claim they are not aware. We are waiting for medical reports.”

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Hemanth Nimbalkar said that the arrested men claimed to have picked the girl from the bar and dropped her at Kammanahalli. “The car they used has been seized,” he added.