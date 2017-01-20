Home Cities Bengaluru

Majority of foreigners satisfied with Bengaluru Customs: Study

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Customs Department seems to be quite a hit with international passengers. According to a survey conducted by the department and Acharya Institute of Technology, 87 per cent of the international passengers had satisfactory experience with the Customs Department.

The study quizzed 1,000 international passengers over 15 days from September 12 to 26. One of the key recommendations of the study was to post women officers on night duty. Following this, the chief commissioner of Customs requested the state government to create awareness among people, especially students, so that more women apply for jobs in the department.

A questionnaire was prepared in French and Japanese apart from English. Releasing the study, Chief Commissioner of Customs Department Ravi Bhushan Tiwari said, “The face of Customs has changed drastically in the last few years. There is also behavioural change.

We need soft skills now. A study of this sort helps to improve our facilities. Mumbai was first to do this and Bengaluru is the second. But Bengaluru had the biggest sample.” He added, “We do require female inspectors. Most of the inspectors we get are from Bihar or UP who eventually return home. We cannot be a recruiting agency so we request you to popularise that such jobs are in abundance. Today an inspector in Customs can earn `40,000 to start with.”

