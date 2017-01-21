Flower pakoras are uniting maithils

Regina Gurung By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: January witnessed the forming of Bengaluru’s first Maithil community. Maithilvasi, or Maithils, are the inhabitants of Maithil region in northern Bihar that borders Nepal. Out of the 10 lakh Biharis in Karnataka, two lakh are Maithils and some have been in the city for decades without a concrete committee to preserve their culture, says Rakesh Jha, founding member of the Maithilvasi.

Rakesh was born and brought up in Bihar. He came to Bengaluru to work as a software architect ten years ago. “I know my cluture, but what about my children?” he asks, underlining the objective of the committee.

The association had its first event organised on January 15 to mark the festival of Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival. Held at HAL auditorium hall, the first event saw the participation of over 1,000 Maithlis.

The community came out in traditional wear comprising dhoti, kurta and Paaj, a traditional cap worn during weddings. These were imported for the occasion.

“We had imported 100 traditional attire, but little did we know thousands would attend,” says Rakesh.

Some of the community members were surprised to see the crowd because they were unaware of the Maithil population in the city. This happened because they had been living fragmented and isolated from their own community, he adds.

Maithivasi plans to unify the Maithils, especially the younger generations to preserve the culture.

The traditional food of the region was also imported for the event. This included, Tilgud sweets, made out of sesame seeds and jaggery. Flattened rice called Chiura, common in Maithil and Nepal region was also served in the festival celebration along with pakoras made of indigenous flowers.

The seven-hour celebration saw cultural programmes accompanied by cultural songs and dance performances.

Men came wearing Paag and women adorned Benrasi saree at the event that had no chief guest. The focus was on forming a bond in the community.

Many Biharis in general and Maithils in particular come to Bengaluru seeking jobs. The community also plans to help the new migrants settle in the city and help them secure a job.

The idea for the community was first perceived in November 22 in a general meeting and a sudden realisation that the community had to unite to save the losing culture, was awakened.

“This is true for all cultures in India and not just Maithils. Local cultures are dying and they need to be preserved,” says Rakesh.

The objective of the committee is to create a platform where Maithils can showcase their culture as well as preserve it.

The next event the committee will host is Holi in February.