Home Cities Bengaluru

Flower pakoras are uniting maithils

Brotherhood blossoms as the Bihari community bonds over food and tradition, miles away from home

Published: 21st January 2017 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2017 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Regina Gurung
Express News Service

BENGALURU: January witnessed the forming of Bengaluru’s first Maithil community. Maithilvasi, or Maithils, are the inhabitants of Maithil region in northern Bihar that borders Nepal. Out of the 10 lakh Biharis in Karnataka, two lakh are Maithils and some have been in the city for decades without a concrete committee to preserve their culture, says Rakesh Jha, founding member of the Maithilvasi.

Rakesh was born and brought up in Bihar. He came to Bengaluru to work as a software architect ten years ago. “I know my cluture, but what about my children?” he asks, underlining the objective of the committee.
The association had its first event organised on January 15 to mark the festival of Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival. Held at HAL auditorium hall, the first event saw the participation of over 1,000 Maithlis.

The community came out in traditional wear comprising dhoti, kurta and Paaj, a traditional cap worn during weddings. These were imported for the occasion.

“We had imported 100 traditional attire, but little did we know thousands would attend,” says Rakesh.
Some of the community members were surprised to see the crowd because they were unaware of the Maithil population in the city. This happened because they had been living  fragmented and isolated from their own community, he adds.

Maithivasi plans to unify the Maithils, especially the younger generations to preserve the culture.

The traditional food of the region was also imported for the event. This included, Tilgud sweets, made out of sesame seeds and jaggery. Flattened rice called Chiura, common in Maithil and Nepal region was also served in the festival celebration along with pakoras made of indigenous flowers.

The seven-hour celebration saw cultural programmes accompanied by cultural songs and dance performances.

Men came wearing Paag and women adorned Benrasi saree at the event that had no chief guest. The focus was on forming a bond in the community.

Many Biharis in general and Maithils in particular come to Bengaluru seeking jobs.  The community also plans to help the new migrants settle in the city and help them secure a job.

The idea for the community was first perceived in November 22 in a general meeting and a sudden realisation that the community had to unite to save the losing culture, was awakened.

“This is true for all cultures in India and not just Maithils. Local cultures are dying and they need to be preserved,” says Rakesh.

The objective of the committee is to create a platform where Maithils can showcase their culture as well as preserve it.

The next event the committee will host is  Holi in February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp