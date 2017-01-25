Home Cities Bengaluru

Security stepped up for R-Day in Bengaluru

Police have stepped up security arrangements in view of Republic Day on Thursday.

Published: 25th January 2017

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police has stepped up security arrangements in view of Republic Day on Thursday. More than 1,500 policemen along with Karnataka Special Reserve Police and City Armed Reserve platoons will be deployed at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground where the parade is scheduled to be held.

City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said Garuda Commando Force will be stationed at the venue and 50 security cameras will be installed. Around 9,472 policemen will be deployed across the city.

Bangalore City Traffic Police have made traffic arrangements in and around the ground. All are requested to be seated before 8.30 am.

Two-wheelers should be parked on the eastern side of Kamaraja Road and enter through Gate No. 4 & 5 on Kamaraja road. Those who do not have car passes can park their vehicles on Kamaraja Road and enter through Gate No. 4 & 5.

People attending the programme can park their vehicles near Safina Plaza, BMTC Shopping Complex at Shivajinagar, Chota Maidan and Kanteerava Stadium and enter the ground through Gate 4 & 5.
Traffic will be diverted from 8.30 am to 10.30 am from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction (both directions) on Cubbon Road on Thursday.

