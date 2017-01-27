Home Cities Bengaluru

Two die as Bengaluru teen rams car into bike

Two people died in a road accident after a car hit their two-wheeler near Jakkur on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as carpenter Murugan (48) and tailor pillion rider Venkatesh (50).

Published: 27th January 2017 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2017 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people died in a road accident after a car hit their two-wheeler near Jakkur on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as carpenter Murugan (48) and tailor pillion rider Venkatesh (50). Both are residents of Chamundinagar in R T Nagar. The incident occurred around 10.15 am on the service road when the duo were heading to work near the airport.

A Toyota car driven by Irfan (19) allegedly knocked down the victims from behind.
Yelahanka traffic police said at the time of incident, the accused, a II PU student of a private college in Hebbal, was on his way to college. He tried to escape after the accident, but passersby chased and caught him before alerting the police.

Investigations revealed that the deceased were not wearing helmet during accident. Irfan has been arrested and car seized.

