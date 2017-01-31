Make table decor with foam flowers

Umme Haani and Radhika MB By

BENGALURU: We all get drawn to floral things. Probably it’s the innate pleasant memory emanated by flowers, that fascinates artists and perfume makers alike.

My friend Umme Haani, who sprung a surprise with this bunch of beautiful foam flowers was gracious enough to share details of her project. It is a set of flowers made with glitter foam and embellished with sequins, that you make and keep aside for future use in either craft projects, to decorate the walls or doors, stick to barrette clips and decorate your little one’s hair.

Materials

Scissors, glitter foam sheet, glue, beads, newspaper and iron Method

Draw five tear-drop shaped petals on a paper and cut them. Trace the petals on to a foam sheet and cut them out.

At the narrow end of the petal, bend the corner in such a way that the rest of the petal bulges a little. Place a foam petal in between two sheets of a newspaper.

Heat the electric iron to its maximum and place it on the newspaper carrying foam petal for three seconds. The petal will curve, resulting in a blooming shape.

Turn the petal to its plain side and apply super-glue. The glue should be used on its narrow end, to resemble a flower’s center. Stick the narrow end to another flower petal’s curved narrow end, and repeat the same for all the petals.

Apply glue and place a bead at the centre of the flower to embellish. Your foam flower is ready.

These flowers can be used as wall decoration or kept in a vase or can be stuck to children’s hair clips and hair bands.

