BENGALURU: The famed Nandi Hills near Bengaluru will be off limits to motorists during the morning hours this Saturday and Sunday, thanks to an eco-friendly initiative. A collaborative venture by local MLA Dr Sudhakar K and Spectrum Racing will transform the road to a track for bicycle racing.

As part of the no-vehicles initiative as many as 300 cyclists are expected to participate in a cycling contest.

“With the ever-increasing number of travellers and tourists flocking to Nandhi hills, cyclists, trekkers and climbers are at risk by the oncoming vehicles racing up and down the hills. There have been many accidents as well due to this. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to keep Saturdays and Sundays, exclusively for cyclists and climbers,” said Dr Sudhakar.

This weekend will be the inaugural run for the initiative. Depending on the turnout and people’s experience, we will study the requirements and try to implement the morning ban on a permanent basis, he added.