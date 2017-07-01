BENGALURU: Residents of Indiranagar, Domlur, HAL, Koramangala and other areas, who had been protesting against the commercialisation of residential areas by the pubs and bars for a long time now, are skeptical about the closure of pubs and bars near highways.

Although they see the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order on closing down liquor outlets which are within 500 metres from highways as a welcome move, they fear this may lead to opening of more pubs in residential areas. They are demanding the local corporations to come up with strict zoning laws and ensure that pubs and bars in residential areas are also closed down.

Aruna Newton, president of HAL 2nd Stage RWA, points out, “Banning liquor outlets near highways should not lead to cropping up of more pubs and bars in residential areas. We do not want them in our locality and that is it. We have been strongly opposing it and have protested against their existence on several times. It is our fundamental right to life. We deserve a nuisance-free life.

“Today, due to the emergence of pubs and bars in our residential areas, illegal activities like drug abuse and prostitution have increased. We want BBMP and BDA to come up with stringent rules for violations of zoning laws,” she said.

The residents maintain that the burgeoning pubs and bars have been a source of constant nuisance -- parking, pollution, garbage and anti-social activities. Rajeev K, a resident of Indiranagar, says, “The SC directive only solves the issue of drunk driving on highways. But what about the safety and tranquility of people in residential areas? For many years, we have been demanding that pubs in residential areas be closed down, but nobody paid heed to it.”

Parvathi, a member of Koramangala 3rd Block RWA and whose house is not very far from few pubs that face closure, is elated, but feels the same rule should apply to bars in other residential areas. “This is a good move and we are very pleased, as we had to bear the loud music from the pubs till late night. Civic authorities need to be vigilant while issuing licence for pubs. They should not be allowed near any residential locality,” she said.

However, Anil Chinniah, vice-president of Koramangala 3rd block RWA, feels it is an ad-hoc arrangement and the ban would not be indefinite. Anil added, “This is not a permanent arrangement for sure. The government cannot afford to close down so many pubs. In a matter of days, these pubs will be functioning like before and I am very sure about that.”