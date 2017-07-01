Liquor outlets and pubs operating in CBD, parts of Koramangala, Indiranagar and BTM Layout will no longer be functioning from Saturday |Pushkar V

BENGALURU: This Friday was one evening the pubbing crowd will not forget anytime soon. After Friday, several pubs and bars near highways in the city will stop serving liquor. Those who headed to the Central Business District (CBD), which includes MG Road and Church Street, partied away, well aware that they cannot be doing so at the popular watering holes henceforth.

Liquor outlets and pubs operating in CBD, parts of Koramangala, Indiranagar and BTM Layout will no longer be functioning from Saturday. How did it come to this? This is the question owners and staffers of pubs and restaurants are asking themselves.

National Restaurants Association of India Committee member Ashish Kothare summed it up saying, “It’s a historic day for India because of the GST rollout. It’s a black day for Bengaluru because serving liquor is being banned in the CBD. It’s a historic day for India at midnight tonight as we shift from VAT to GST regime. It’s a black day for business in the CBD area because many popular hangouts face closure.”

Happy Brew in Koramangala near Jyoti Nivas College is also among the pubs which have been served a closure notice owing to its proximity to Hosur Road. Operation Manager of Happy Brew, Dinesh Mendonca, said, “While the governments of other states acted, only Karnataka government did not.” He added that the decision makers should consider the number of people whose livelihoods depend on these outlets. Mendonca wants the government to allow the outlets to serve liquor for more time until they can relocate, if it comes to that.

In 2015, the National Highways Authority of India via a notification, stated that any highway which had been bypassed by an alternative road won’t be considered a National Highway.

However, due to lack of such bypasses, the highways passing through the city could not be denotified, even though they are maintained by local civic agencies.