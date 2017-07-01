BENGALURU: Several operators of Aadhaar enrolment centres staged a protest against Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) here on Friday.

The protestors decried penalties being imposed on them by UIDAI, stating that such measures were arbitrary and targeted operators in an unfair manner.

“UIDAI has initiated measures to verify whether people are charged unfairly for Aadhaar enrolment or updation. Though the measure is good, operators are being fined without verifying the complaints against them,” the protestors said.

They also condemned UIDAI’s decision to terminate contracts of private firms that have involved in enrolment since 2010. They urged UIDAI to address problems faced by operators.

Under the aegis of Karnataka Rajya Aadhaar Operators Welfare Association, the protestors have decided to intensify the protest if their demands are not met.