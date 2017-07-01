BENGALURU: Burglars drilled a hole in the wall of a jewellery shop and decamped with ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh at Hongasandra in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the theft took place at KDN Gold and Silver Articles on Hongasandra Main Road. The shop is owned by one Bheema Rao.

Police suspect the involvement of people who rented a house behind the shop, as they were found missing on Friday morning when the incident came to light.

Late on Thursday night, the rear wall of the shop was drilled open and burglars partially opened the locker and stole jewels.

Police said, “About 15 days ago, two people who claimed to be natives of Uttar Pradesh rented the house behind the jewellery shop. The rear wall of the shop was attached to the house. The duo paid Rs 15,000 as advance to the house owner and said that they would shift soon.” They did not sign any rental agreement with the owner, the owner also did not cross check their identities before renting out the house to them, said police.

Investigation revealed that the burglars tried to open the locker but could not open it completely. They stole the valuables which were in their reach.

DCP (south-east) Boralingaiah said, “We got some crucial clues about the accused and efforts are on to nab them.”