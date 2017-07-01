BENGALURU: An official of Bangalore University was caught misusing funds meant for scholarships. The university has now decided to conduct a detailed inquiry before initiating action.

An employee case worker of the university who works with the scholarship section was caught for writing excess amount in the scholarship issuance order and later asking students to refund the excess amount to a bank account.

Recently, a junior research scholar brought this to the notice of the university authorities. “A student came asking for an official along with an account number. When we inquired with our staff members, none of them had that account number. We later found out that it was the account number of a scholarship case worker’s second wife,” said an official of the university.

Modus operandi

A case worker has to clear applications forwarded by a department granting scholarship to students. In this case, the case worker had added ‘4’ before Rs 8,000 that was written by the department head. Thus a scholarship of Rs 8,000 became Rs 48,000. A few days later, the case worker contacted the student who received Rs 48,000 and asked the student to refund Rs 40,000 into another account. The student, however, did not transfer the amount although she knew her scholarship amount was Rs 8,000. She started inquiring about the same and met higher officials who realised the fraud.

“Even the finance officer did not realise it while approving the cheques. As per our information this is not the first time the case worker has done this,” said an official.

The issue was placed before the syndicate meeting held on Thursday and syndicate members recommended for suspension of the case worker. Later, it was decided that an inquiry will be conducted following which action will be taken.