BENGALURU: As the crisis of IT layoff continues, counsellors and psychologists have observed more number of cases from the IT professionals in the city. IT professionals are always under the gun. Dr Sabina Rao, consultant, department of psychiatry, Sakra World Hospital, points out the high stress work environments. She gets two to three cases of such professionals almost every day. “They focus on surviving and hence, skip taking care of themselves. They do not exercise regularly or eat food on time. They do not sleep well and hence, the body and mind are unable to manage. They come to me at a level when they already get panic attacks. They say they are unable to focus and forget instructions from their bosses,” she says.



Puneet Manjua, co-founder of YourDOST.com, a platform for online counselling, highlights how there was never such a thing as “layoffs” as a major category on the platform. “But in the past two months, we saw an increase with close to 500 people who discussed this issue, including on the toll free helpline on June 29,” he says. This was the date when they started a three-day campaign specially for laid-off employees called the “Fired To Fired Up campaign.”



The platform received about 100 calls on the toll free helpline and about 300 chats related to the topic. Around 60 per cent of the calls were about layoffs and 58 per cent of them were from IT sector employees, he claims.



Aditya Sisodia, a career coach at YourDOST.com, says, “The challenge is to help such people not feel sorry, negative or judgemental about the present situation and to enable them to accept and love themselves despite the external circumstances.”

Is incompetence the reason?

Aditya says incompetency of the employees doesn’t hold valid in a case of what he calls a mass exodus. Dr Shubha Madhusudhan, pyschologist, Fortis Hospital, however, points out that employees who have had a low academic performance are the worst hit. Most people who lose their jobs or fear losing their jobs are the ones with low academic performances who have struggled a lot to get a job. “They feel insecure. They usually shy away from showing me their profiles when I ask them to. People should upgrade their skills and adapt to the changing environment of the company which could be due to changing technology and merger and acquisitions,” she says.



A senior vice president of an MNC Dr B S Madhusudhan says that the low performers are the ones hit immediately during cost cutting measures or layoffs. “Technology changes. There are many things that have been automated. Hence, the job role of a person would have changed from the time when he joined. He should be able to adapt to it.”



Dr Shubha remembers a case of a 32-year-old who came to her “shivering with nervousness”. She had got some new roles and responsibilities but was not unable to adjust very well. “She now fears she might lose her job like 15 of her other colleagues.”

Initiative by companies

Aditya says if it is really about incompetency, then an organisation should take preemptive measures such as mentoring, coaching, counselling, training and feedback to take corrective actions before things get out of hand. “At the very first indication of discomfort from an employee, intervention should have been considered by the employer to show the employee that the company cares for them,” he says.

The grief cycle

Sushma Hebbar, psychologist and career expert, says rejection is never easy to accept. According to her, even when the layoff was because of an employee’s own fault, it can be quite difficult to accept what is happening. “Eventually, a person goes through the grief cycle – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance and makes peace with it,” she says. She recounts a case of a 24-year-old professional who had worked very hard from day one to build a startup from scratch.

He was laid off by the company due to the lack of funds. It shook his confidence as it was his first job and he was the first employee of the company, says Sushma. “It took him almost two weeks to process that this had happened to him. He is taking counselling sessions now. He was in denial mode and laughed about it saying this can’t be real. He is also angry and has thoughts like defaming the company, spreading rumours and playing with inside information. It would take some time for him to make peace with his situation,” she adds.



Aditya says anything unexpected comes as a shock which is a normal emotional response. “Recovery depends on various factors, the primary being how strong is the person’s support system. If a person is isolated, it will definitely take time for them to recover from the state of shock. Talking with experts helps ease out the grieving process of the individual,” he says.

Expert Advice

Dr Sabina Rao from Sakra World Hospital, suggests therapies and counselling for depression and in case of continued depression and anxiety, mild medications in consultation with a doctor. Aditya Sisodia, from YourDOST.com advises IT professionals to have open communication with peers/superior/subordinate for a healthy relationship with them. “This also includes family. I suggest financial planning and budget assessment to be prepared for days coming ahead and reaching out to a career coach/consultant and recruiters to be prepared for the next better opportunity,” he says.

— Aditya Sisodia, career coach