BENGALURU: Veena Jain, winner of Mrs India Beauty Queen Classic from Bengaluru, won the title of Best Speaker at Mrs Globe 2017 which was held at Las Vegas from June 19 to 25.

Mrs Globe Classic is an international beauty pageant for women around 50 years of age and who are married and have children. It is held once every year.

Pic: Nagesh Polali

Veena says that the contestants were given the topic: What’s your hashtag? in which she excelled. Ask what her hashtag is and she says, “There are two - live and let live as I would like to lead a peaceful life and forgive and forget as I believe you should move on in your life leaving the past behind. I was being funny too while giving the speech.”



The title came unexpectedly. “I am happy that I didn’t come back empty handed. I got a crown. Also, I was among the top 10 contestants. I feel great and proud that I am the first contestant from India to participate in the Mrs Globe Classic.”



She says though there was a huge difference in the cultures, all the contestants were like minded. “We would greet and wish each other. Everyone would encourage each other. A woman Rene from the US pitched for me. She said Veena is from a country that needs a change and hence, she is here.”



Veena is still in touch with the other contestants. “We bonded well. It could also be because of the same age group that we were from. I made new friends,” she says.



They also took her around Las Vegas. Veena says it is the best place in the world if you want to have some fun as there are great casinos. “I spent three days post the event there. The city is so beautiful and well organised. They accept credit cards more than cash, even the taxi drivers. It was a great experience.”

Two of the the contestants have told Veena that they would be visiting India. “They call me their sister. I will be taking them around the country and show them or culture,” she adds.