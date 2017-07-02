BENGALURU: A 42-year-old woman who was riding pillion was killed after a speeding BMTC bus mowed down a scooter at Basaveshwaranagar signal on Saturday.

The deceased Shakila B Shetty, was returning home with her brother Mohan when the accident took place. Mohan had stopped his vehicle behind a BMTC bus at the traffic signal when another speeding BMTC bus collided with the scooter.

Mohan escaped with minor injuries, while a profusely bleeding Shakila was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Vijayanagar traffic police have have arrested bus driver Veeresh and are investigating.