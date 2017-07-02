BENGALURU: While it was understandable that small neighbourhood stores may have trouble with the new taxation system as they did not even have a taxpayer identification number previously, even big supermarkets hadn’t migrated to GST on Saturday.

Faso Super Shoppe, a supermarket in Thubarahalli’s BEML Layout, had displayed their GSTIN number at the entrance for everyone to see, but they were still levying 5.5 per cent VAT on customers. “We still have two months to file compulsory transaction invoices. Not just us, nobody will comply before September. We can’t do this overnight,” one of the supermarket workers said.

Coffee Bean Bake ‘N’ Cool is a bakery adjacent to the supermarket. Eatables available at the supermarket are also available here. “I don’t think anyone is checking. We just got our trade licence three months ago and we will go to the authorities for renewal. Will they ask for GSTIN then? If they do, we will register, else we won’t because we will have to keep writing bills for customers. Nobody asks for bills now,” the bakery owner said.

Maha Bazaar, another supermarket chain, has 19 branches in the city. At their Marathahalli branch, VAT was still being levied on Saturday. Purchase Manager Akbar R said, “We don’t have the software for GST. We have GSTIN, though.”

Peekay Home Needs on Chinnasamy Mudaliar Road in Tasker Town, Shivajinagar, levied 14.5 per cent tax. They have a TIN number, but haven’t started levying GST yet.