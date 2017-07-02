Citizens’ group finds encroachments near lakes
Published: 02nd July 2017

BENGALURU: Lake watchdog committee United Bengaluru went on its sixth weekly drive on Saturday and found violations in Sarakki, Arakere and Hulimavu lakes in South Bengaluru. Led by freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, the team of urban experts, elected representatives and officials found that private buildings that had been demolished for encroachment had been reconstructed near Sarakki lake.
In Arakere lake buffer zone, a garment company has built its unit. An apartment had been constructed in Hulimavu lake buffer zone. The lake was also being polluted by soap water from a nearby dhobi ghat.