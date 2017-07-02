BENGALURU: A man was caught by CISF officials for fabricating a plane ticket to gain entry into the terminal building in Kempegowda International Airport on Friday.

Police said the accused Amit Kumar, a software engineer in an MNC, is a native of Kolkata. Around 6.40 am, Kumar entered the passenger terminal building by showing a fabricated air ticket from Bengaluru to Kolkata. He was caught when he was trying to exit the building.

When CISF officials questioned him, he said that he wanted to see off his wife and four-month-old daughter. Both were heading to Kolkata. His wife had a lot of luggage and that is why he fabricated the ticket to see them off. Kumar moved to Bengaluru six months ago.

CISF officials registered a case in Bengaluru International Airport police station. Kumar has been sent to judicial custody.