BENGALURU: The Goods and Services Tax will have macro level implications by boosting the country’s economy and placing India on a higher growth trajectory, said Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu.

Taking part in a function organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to mark the 68th Chartered Accountants’ Day Celebrations at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Saturday, Prabhu said, “It will increase the GDP growth by 1% to 2%. Our present GDP stands at $2.3 to $2.4 trillion. Even if the growth rate is maintained at 8 per cent each year, the GDP can touch $10 trillion in 12 to 15 years,” he specified. This, in turn, will lead to investment in the social sector and welfare measures for the people. The country will have a “compliant economy and a compliant society,” he added.

Union Parliamentary Affairs, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar said that in the interest of farmers, the Prime Minister agreed to bring down the tax for the sector from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. “This would result in `1,761 crore savings for the farmers of the country,” he said.

Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar billed the GST as a wonderful example of co-operative federalism. “GST will ensure that the tax collected from the customer is deposited with the government,” he said.