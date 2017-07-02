BENGALURU: Two cyclists from the city will embark on a journey of over 20,000 kilometres across the country to promote the cause of literacy, healthy and amity. The cyclists are aiming at achieving the feat over a course of 200 days. They will commence from August 15 and they also aim to enter into the Guinness World Record.M J Pavan, a mechanical engineer and Bhagyashree Sawant, a psychology student will begin in Delhi and conclude their journey in the city.



“The cause is good, the mode of promoting this is even better. Cycling is the best way to connect to people and it’s eco-friendly. We wanted to promote healthy living through the initiative,” says Pavan.



Pavan had been on a solo bicycle ride to Leh from Delhi last year riding 1,400 kms in 14 days. Pavan is also a national level badminton player. “I started cycling when I had a condtion of water retention while playing badminton. I couldn’t walk and picked up cycling to maintain fitness and restore strength in my foot and soon it turned into passion”, says Pavan. He was over 100 kgs and reduced his weight after getting into cycling. “He wanted to inspire people and thinks that if he can loose weight, then anyone can,” says Bhagyashree who is an adventure and sports junkie.



She is a mountaineer, national level athlete, cyclist, rugby player, karate champion, skater and a rifle shooter. She has been to Mount Everest twice but couldn’t complete the summit by just 800 metres. “I believe that education is very important. Sports alone will not help you for a rounded development. There should be a balance between both,” she says. She wants to focus on mental health and is of the opinion that cycling is a good way to reach people.

She wants to share some psychology modules with teachers in government and rural schools. “I want to tell the teachers how they can easily identify students who are at high risk of developing mental illness and if we take intervention at early ages,” says Bhagyashree.

The duo plan to visit two schools in a day and conduct a survey on the current status of education in government, rural and urban schools and provide a feedback of the same to the nearby Rotary Clubs and other orgnisations so that they can step in to help. The Rotary Club Bengaluru has taken up this initiative called the ‘Pedal for Literacy and Peace’ as part of their mission called “TEACH”.“We will be interacting with various Rotaractors and youth, addressing them on topics such as importance of education, youth empowerment, employment and inspire them,” she says.